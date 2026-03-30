March 2026 in Review: Updates on the Psychiatric Treatment Pipeline

BPL-003, mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray, showed reduced depressive symptoms and sustained response rates in patients with moderate to severe treatment-resistant depression. Further cohort data from the 4-part phase 2a trial have been published showing efficacy and safety of the medication in this unique form. Recently published data were gathered from cohort 1 of the phase 2a study, which included 12 participants with treatment-resistant depression in a 12-week, open-label trial. Participants included 2 women and 10 men of ages 31 to 55, and all completed the trial. Participants were not taking any concomitant antidepressants. A 10 mg dose of intranasal BPL-003 was administered, then change in Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score and remission were measured at days 2, 8, 29, 57, and 85 post-dose.

Anavex Life Sciences shared new data on blarcamesine and Esai presented new analysis of intravenous lecanemab at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 17-21, 2026. In the the AD-004 phase 2b/3 trial, the long-term data on blarcamesine showed 77.4 weeks (nearly 18 months) time saved with oral blarcamesine treatment, compared with controls, after 144 weeks of treatment. Additionally, analysis of long-term treatment persistence with IV lecanemab in patients with early Alzheimer disease showed most patients continued the medication past 18 months. Throughout the long-term study, 78.4% of patients continued treatment at 18 months, 71.7% continued at 20 months, and 67.3% continued at 24 months. This finding is consistent with the previous phase 3 Clarity AD study, in which 94% of patients completing 18 months of lecanemab treatment chose to continue maintenance treatment in the open-label extension. Patients in the Clarity AD study who continued lecanemab showed benefits from 4 years of treatment, compared with the natural course of Alzheimer disease.

LB Pharmaceuticals has initiated the pivotal phase 3 NOVA-2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of LB-102 as a treatment for schizophrenia. LB-102, a novel, once-daily, oral investigational small molecule, is a selective antagonist of D2, D3, and 5HT-7 receptors. It is the first potential benzamide in the US for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Interim results from a phase 2 trial of tazbentetol for treatment of schizophrenia showed trends of improving positive and negative symptoms in patients via synaptic regeneration. The safety profile was overall favorable, and biomarker signals indicated improvements in cortical abnormalities associated with schizophrenia. The interim analysis was presented at the Schizophrenia International Research Society 2026 Annual Congress.

Alongside consensus recommendations focused on the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of tardive dyskinesia (TD), Neurocrine Biosciences presented a first-of-its-kind post-hoc analysis from the KINECT‑PRO study at the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association PALTC26 Annual Conference. Valbenazine (Ingrezza) capsules demonstrated meaningful improvements in patient‑reported TD impact among adults aged 65 years and older. In adults aged 65 and older, once-daily Ingrezza was associated with robust patient-reported improvements in TD symptoms, quality of life and functional impairment at week 24. Patient-reported outcomes also demonstrated reduced social and emotional burden, with improvements in total TDIS scores exceeding the established threshold for clinically meaningful change.

LB Pharmaceuticals presented a phase 2 post hoc analysis of the NOVA-1 clinical trial investigating LB-102 for the treatment of schizophrenia at the 2026 Schizophrenia International Research Society meeting in Florence, Italy. The analysis confirmed that cognitive performance improvement was statistically significant and directly related to LB-102. Based on measurement of the Global Cognition composite score, analysis showed improved cognitive performance was a direct effect of LB-102. Generally, the phase 2 trial showed statistically significant effects of LB-102 compared with placebo at all doses tested.