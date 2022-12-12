OR WAIT null SECS
"My work is loving the world..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Mary Oliver's poem "Messenger." Her book, American Primitive, won the Pulitzer Prize.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 24 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.