Blog

Video

Nikki-Rosa

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"childhood remembrances are always a drag if you’re Black..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Nikki-Rosa" by Nikki Giovanni. Giovanni was a celebrated American poet, writer, and activist, known for her powerful voice in the Black Arts Movement. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Giovanni's work, spanning over 2 dozen books of poetry, essays, and children's literature, explored themes of race, gender, sexuality, and the African American experience. Her outspoken nature and commitment to social justice made her a prominent figure in American literature and activism.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
coffee on porch
cello
irises flowers
Related Content
school shooting gun violence poetry
August 29th 2025

Honeycrisp Apples

Frank A. Clark, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
August 29th 2025

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
intern
August 29th 2025

The Hotseat...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
August 29th 2025

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
self compassion
August 29th 2025

Ode to Self-Compassion

Frank A. Clark, MD
cookie
August 29th 2025

If You Were a Cookie, What Kind Would You Be?

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.