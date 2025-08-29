Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Nikki-Rosa" by Nikki Giovanni. Giovanni was a celebrated American poet, writer, and activist, known for her powerful voice in the Black Arts Movement. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Giovanni's work, spanning over 2 dozen books of poetry, essays, and children's literature, explored themes of race, gender, sexuality, and the African American experience. Her outspoken nature and commitment to social justice made her a prominent figure in American literature and activism.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.