"...this memory held on chest, in hand..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Owen Lewis' poem “On the hospital bed.” Lewis is the author of 2 poetry chapbooks and 4 collections of poetry, including his most recent book, Field Light.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.