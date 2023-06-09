On the Hospital Bed

"...this memory held on chest, in hand..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Owen Lewis' poem “On the hospital bed.” Lewis is the author of 2 poetry chapbooks and 4 collections of poetry, including his most recent book, Field Light.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Warning

June 3rd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

The Morning After the Most Recent Shooting I Saw

May 30th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Hospital Food

May 25th 2023

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

