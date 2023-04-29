Our Nation’s Zoo

"life, liberty, and happiness pursue survival hanging in the distance..."

eagle

Atomazul/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

We arrive at this palatial political place
an eagle covering the balding of our nation
life, liberty, and happiness pursue survival hanging in the distance
We arrive at this palatial political place
stampedes of asses and tuskers armed with divisive darts targeting vestigial vessels of America
A shrill noise shatters the glass as the young herd of humanity yearns to be
Recognized
Protected
Loved
Perhaps one day the bureaucratic boisterous animals will acquiesce to the grieving
Mother
Father
Brother
Sister…
Perhaps one day the gluttonous governmental carnivores will retract their fangs and become herbivores harboring harmony
And perhaps one day the eaglets will embolden restorative reform to repair the balding of our nation

More in this series:

Trivial Times

One Dimensional

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member forPsychiatric Times.

