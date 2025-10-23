News|Articles|October 23, 2025

Patent Issued for Rapid Blood Tests to Differentiate Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Laguna Diagnostics' patented blood tests differentiate schizophrenia and bipolar disorder with high accuracy, addressing misdiagnosis issues due to overlapping symptoms.
  • The tests utilize 18-gene biomarker panels, achieving exceptional diagnostic performance with AUCs close to 1.0, indicating high sensitivity and specificity.
SHOW MORE

Laguna Diagnostics revolutionizes psychiatric interventions with patented blood tests that accurately diagnose schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent number 12,404,553 B2 for Laguna Diagnostics’ breakthrough rapid blood tests that accurately diagnose and differentiate schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.1 The patented method represents the only rapid blood tests capable of diagnosing schizophrenia or bipolar disorder from psychiatrically normal individuals.

This is the second patent for Laguna, which builds upon their first patent from 2023 (US Patent No. 11,713,486 B2) and the 2018 peer-reviewed publication in Molecular Neuropsychiatry that first reported the discovery of 18-gene biomarker panels capable of differentiating schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and healthy controls with 88% to 96% accuracy.2

"This second patent further establishes Laguna Diagnostics as the leader in objective, blood-based diagnostics for mental health," said Terry W. Osborn, PhD, MBA, cofounder and chief executive officer of Laguna. "Our technology not only differentiates between bipolar disorder and schizophrenia affecting ~2 million patients annually and representing a ~$3 billion SAM but also has broad potential to diagnose and differentiate other mental illnesses, truly revolutionizing the field of psychiatry and giving physicians tools they have never had before."

To help distinguish these 2 disorders, which are often misdiagnosed due to overlapping symptomology, Laguna's patented blood tests aim to deliver objective results and enable earlier interventions, which could in turn improve patient outcomes and reduce the significant costs associated with delayed or inaccurate diagnoses.

One patient’s mother shared her thoughts: "How different life would have been for my 12-year-old daughter and our family if there had been a blood test that diagnosed her with bipolar disorder. We faced nearly 30 years of uncertainty, enduring repeated misdiagnoses and experimenting with various medications that frequently worsened her symptoms. She suffered, and so did our family. These tests will be life-changing for patients and their families!"1

The patented method consists of several steps:

  1. Precision biomarker signatures determining the mRNA gene expression level of 18 genes.
  2. Continuation in a 4-step process.
  3. Calculating the probability that a sample comes from a patient with or without schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
  4. Diagnosing the patient with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or neither based on results from the blood sample compared with a predetermined cut-off.

The primary endpoint is the area under the curve (AUC) of the receiver operating characteristic, giving the sensitivity and specificity derived from transcript abundance. Diagnostic performance was exceptionally strong, with AUCs of 0.995 (NC vs. BD+SZ), 0.967 (NC vs. SZ), 0.987 (NC vs. BD), and 0.996 (SZ vs. BD).

“There is a serious need for ‘objective’ clinical laboratory tests for an early diagnosis of these mental disorders, since today these disorders may typically take months or even years to reach a diagnosis and for patients to receive effective treatment. The lag in treatment is associated with an increase in suicide rates and recurrent episodes of psychosis and mood dysregulation,” said the authors of the 2018 study. “Biomarker signatures could lead to faster and more accurate diagnoses, reducing the duration of untreated psychosis, suicidality, and cognitive decline and adding to an understanding of the shared and unique pathophysiologies of each disorder.”2

References

1. Laguna Diagnostics awarded second U.S. patent for rapid blood tests to differentiate schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, expanding IP portfolio in $3B market. News release. October 1, 2025. Accessed October 23, 2025. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laguna-diagnostics-awarded-second-us-patent-for-rapid-blood-tests-to-differentiate-schizophrenia-and-bipolar-disorder-expanding-ip-portfolio-in-3b-market-302571889.html

2. Vawter MP, Philibert R, Rollins B, et al. Exon array biomarkers for the differential diagnosis of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Mol Neuropsychiatry. 2018;3(4):197-213.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment
Multimedia

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment

Ilan Melnick, MD; Alejandro Alva, MD; Linda Trinh, DNP, PMHNP, FNP, MPH

View more
PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us