"Poetry arrived in search of me."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Pablo Neruda's poem, "Poetry," which shares Neruda's origin story. In addition to his life in poetry, Neruda was a politician, diplomat, and ardent communist. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. He died 2 years later from prostate cancer. He was 69 years old.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.