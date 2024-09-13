Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Pablo Neruda's poem, "Poetry," which shares Neruda's origin story. In addition to his life in poetry, Neruda was a politician, diplomat, and ardent communist. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. He died 2 years later from prostate cancer. He was 69 years old.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.