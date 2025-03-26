Poll Results: Ethics & Psychiatry in 2025

News

Key Takeaways

  • A survey among Psychiatric Times readers revealed insights into ethical perspectives within psychiatry, highlighting prevailing opinions and concerns among professionals.
  • A new poll is assessing whether psychiatry is effectively addressing federal skepticism, inviting participation from the professional community.
How do your fellow clinicians feel about ethical quandaries in psychiatry? Find out here.

Earlier this month, we asked the readers of Psychiatric Times a few questions related to ethics and psychiatry. Here's how you all answered...

Question: Which of the following are you most concerned about? Approximately 60% said "Involuntary treatment," 20% said "Medical aid in dying," and 20% said "Countertransference."

Question: Which of the following are you most concerned about? Approximately 50% said "New federal regulations," 33.3% said "Capacity determination," and 16.7% said "Confidentiality."

Question: How frequently would you say you encounter an ethical quandary in your practice? Approximately 60% said "Very often" and 40% said "Sometimes." Notably, no one responded with "Rarely" or "Never."

We also have another poll running right now, assessing whether you think psychiatry doing enough to address federal doubt of the field. Respond here.

If you are interested in writing on ethics or suggesting a topic, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

