Poll Results: Ethics & Psychiatry in 2025

News
Article
Author(s):
How do your fellow clinicians feel about ethical quandaries in psychiatry? Find out here.
Earlier this month, we asked the readers of Psychiatric Times a few questions related to ethics and psychiatry. Here's how you all answered...
We also have another poll running right now, assessing whether you think psychiatry doing enough to address federal doubt of the field. Respond here.
If you are interested in writing on ethics or suggesting a topic, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!