Blog

Video

"Prayer"

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"And then I understood everything..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Prayer" by Artur Dron, a young poet-turned-soldier, translated from Ukrainian by Yuliya Musakovska. Dron was a Ukrainian journalism major and event organizer for the Old Lion Publishing House. After the Russian invasion, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He had already published one poetry collection, and, after being sent home to recuperate from a shrapnel injury, he completed his second acclaimed book, We Were Here. It was issued last year and was released in the US in May.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
airport
education
Black family
Related Content
medical school
September 19th 2025

Medical Education...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
September 19th 2025

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
school shooting gun violence poetry
September 19th 2025

Honeycrisp Apples

Frank A. Clark, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
September 19th 2025

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
intern
September 19th 2025

The Hotseat...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Ode to Foresight
September 19th 2025

Ode to Foresight

Frank A. Clark, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.