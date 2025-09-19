Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Prayer" by Artur Dron, a young poet-turned-soldier, translated from Ukrainian by Yuliya Musakovska. Dron was a Ukrainian journalism major and event organizer for the Old Lion Publishing House. After the Russian invasion, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He had already published one poetry collection, and, after being sent home to recuperate from a shrapnel injury, he completed his second acclaimed book, We Were Here. It was issued last year and was released in the US in May.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.