Presenting Our June Theme: Stress and Anxiety

Write to us now to be part of our series focused on stress and anxiety this month.

This year, Psychiatric Times® is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our June theme is stress and anxiety, which will include expert discussions on identifying, treating, and managing stress, anxiety, and related disorders in patients, as well as managing the stress and anxiety associated with clinical practice.

How do you address stress and anxiety in your patients and in your practice? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our June content series on stress and anxiety.

uncertainty
covid-19, mask, anxiety
