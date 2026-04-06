Should Accrediting Bodies Require AI for Suicide Risk Stratification in Emergency Settings? A Debate

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming approximately 48,000 lives in 2024.1 Nearly half of individuals who die by suicide visit a health care provider in the month before their death.2 Emergency departments (EDs) serve as a possible intervention point,3 and often represent the last point of contact for many at-risk patients.4 Traditional clinician-led suicide risk assessments, however, have well-documented limitations,5 particularly in the high-pressure, time-constrained ED environment, where predictive accuracy can be as low as chance levels for some outcomes.

Enter artificial intelligence (AI) that can quickly analyze electronic health record (EHR) data: demographics, prior visits, medications, and social determinants. AI promises to augment human judgment, flagging high-risk patients for further evaluation. The Joint Commission already mandates universal suicide ideation screening using validated tools for behavioral health patients.6 A question for accrediting bodies such as the Joint Commission, is whether to elevate this to a requirement: should hospitals be required to integrate AI-driven risk stratification into ED workflows to maintain accreditation?

The Case for Requirement: Accuracy, Complementarity, and Ethical Imperative

Advocates describe a stark reality: clinicians alone are imperfect risk assessors. A 2025 study of nearly 90,000 patients across outpatient, inpatient, and ED settings found that clinician estimates of suicide attempt risk achieved an area under the curve (AUC) of just 0.60 in the ED, the lowest of any setting. When machine-learning models, incorporating up to 87 EHR predictors, were layered on top, AUC improved to 0.76, a statistically significant gain achieved using routinely collected data.7

Proponents emphasize that these models are not designed to replace clinicians but to act as a safety net. They integrate structured clinician input with historical EHR data, demographics, diagnostic codes, medication history, and even area deprivation indices. A 2022 cohort study demonstrated that combining face-to-face Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) screening with real-time machine learning outperformed either approach alone, particularly for suicide attempts.8

Real-world impact evidence strengthens the case. The US Department of Veterans Affairs’ REACH-VET program, which uses machine learning to identify the top 0.1% at-risk veterans and trigger enhanced outreach (safety planning, increased monitoring, care coordination), achieved a 5% reduction in documented suicide attempts after adjusting for cohort differences. Patients in the highest-risk tier died by suicide at 30 times the general VA rate, precisely the population the models aimed to catch.9

Accreditation mandates could drive system-wide improvements. Many hospitals still rely on outdated EHR systems; a national requirement would incentivize upgrades, improving data quality for all patients. Negative claims about coercion are dismissed by noting that Joint Commission standards already require validated screening; AI could simply enhance performance, much like radar assists air traffic controllers. Furthermore, proponents highlight the concept of accepted deviance in modern medicine.10 Clinicians currently exaggerate their review of the medical record despite their ethical duty to comprehensively do so and mandates to note risk factors present in the record. AI would actualize the comprehensive chart review that is already required.

Bias and model accuracy represent another key area of debate. Advocates argue that while all predictive tools have limitations, biases, and errors within AI models are more transparent and correctable through systematic auditing compared to inconsistencies in individual clinical judgment. A 2019 Obermeyer et al study examined a widely used commercial risk-prediction algorithm that relied on health care costs as a proxy for illness severity.11 This approach led to systematic underestimation of patient needs among those with lower health care utilization. When the model was recalibrated using direct clinical indicators (such as chronic condition counts), its performance improved substantially.

A 2025 review on bias recognition and mitigation in health care AI outlined effective strategies. Those included the use of multiple data sources, explainability tools, and continuous recalibration, that can enhance model reliability and predictive consistency.12 Proponents maintain that accreditation requirements for AI would promote greater transparency, regular validation, and accountability that are often missing in traditional unstandardized clinician assessments. They conclude that failing to adopt these tools when evidence suggests potential for improved risk stratification would be unethical given the scale of the national suicide burden.

The Case Against: Premature, Risky, and Potentially Harmful

While there are promising controlled studies, the evidence is not sufficient to support mandatory high-stakes deployment in emergency settings. A 2025 systematic review of reviews examined 23 prior syntheses of AI suicide prediction models and found methodological shortcomings pervasive: only 4% achieved high rigor, 64% were moderate, and the rest low or critically low. Most studies suffered from small samples (under 1000 participants in 48%), absent risk-of-bias assessments (86%), short follow-ups, and conflation of suicidal ideation, attempts, and deaths. Outcomes would vary with vastly different base rates and clinical implications.13

Positive predictive value (PPV) remains alarmingly low. Even models with 90% sensitivity and specificity in a 1% prevalence population yield a PPV of just 8.3%, meaning over 90% of high-risk flags are false positives. In the ED, where decisions about involuntary holds, resource allocation, and patient trust carry immediate consequences, false positives risk stigma, trauma, unnecessary coercion, and alarm fatigue. Achieving high precision often requires accepting high false-negative rates, while still missing genuine crises.13

EHR data quality compounds the problem. Hospital records contain significant error rates and incomplete histories. Up to 21% of records contain errors.14 Should a patient with an inaccurate risk factor in their record be doomed to lifelong false high risk? Furthermore, legacy systems common in rural hospitals limit generalizability. Models trained on historical clinician judgments risk epistemic circularity, perpetuating past inaccuracies. REACH-VET’s success occurred in a VA outpatient context with structured follow-up, not a chaotic ED where primary interventions involve disposition decisions under time pressure.9 Additionally, while records already contain errors, AI is well-known for its propensity to hallucinate, up to 94% of the time.15