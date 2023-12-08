"Thank You"

"Walk through the garden's dormant splendor. Say only, thank you."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin shares the poem "Thank You," by Ross Gay, a winner of the Kingsley Tufts Award and a finalist for the National Book Award.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

