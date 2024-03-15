The Aim Was Song

Blog
Article

"It was word and note, The wind the wind had meant to be—A little through the lips and throat. The aim was song—the wind could see."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "The Aim Was Song," by Robert Frost.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

