"I had no expectation though of actually catching a fish when somehow we did."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares John Stone's poem "The Bass." Stone was a cardiologist, poet, essayist and lecturer born in 1936.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.