Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 42, Issue 10

The Big Medical Family: Exploring Psycho-Oncology

Key Takeaways

  • Psychiatrists aid in managing the emotional impact of cancer, addressing anxiety, depression, and stress through therapy and medication.
  • Psycho-oncology supports patients through cancer's challenges, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary care.
Explore the vital role of psycho-oncology in supporting cancer patients' mental health during diagnosis and treatment challenges.

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to education on and early detection of breast cancer. While psychiatrists and mental health clinicians may not be treating cancer as a disease state, they can assist in managing the emotional impact of diagnosis and treatment, which can include anxiety, depression, excessive stress, and more. Therapy, medication, or even just a safe space to discuss their fears can improve the mental well-being of patients with cancer. The field of psycho-oncology has risen as a relatively new interdisciplinary field, aiming to support patients as they undergo numerous challenges throughout the different stages of cancer. Psychiatry is a vital part of this.

The Institute of Medicine recommends facilitating effective communication between patients and care providers, identifying the patient’s psychosocial needs, and designing and implementing a plan that links patients with needed psychosocial services: “Attending to psychosocial needs should be an integral part of quality cancer care. All components of the health care system involved in cancer care should explicitly incorporate attention to psychosocial needs into their policies, practices, and standards addressing clinical care.”1

Medicine, as we know, is a family. While we are so glad you are part of the Psychiatric Times family, we hope you will acquaint yourself with our entire family here at MJH Life Sciences. Those interested can explore content from sister brands of Psychiatric Times, such as OncLive, for additional insights, clinical pearls, and pharmacological updates.

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

Reference

1. Adler NE, Page AEK, Institute of Medicine (US) Committee on Psychosocial Services to Cancer Patients/Families in a Community Setting, eds. Cancer Care for the Whole Patient: Meeting Psychosocial Health Needs. National Academies Press (US); 2008.

