Tardive Dyskinesia in Older Adults: Identification and Management in Long-Term Care Settings

SPECIAL REPORT: GERIATRIC PSYCHIATRY PART 2

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is an often overlooked yet significant movement disorder in older adults, especially those in long-term care (LTC) settings.1 Characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements, TD typically arises after prolonged use of dopamine receptor–blocking agents (DRBAs), such as antipsychotics or gastrointestinal medications.2 As psychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions frequently require antipsychotic use, psychiatrists and mental health clinicians must be aware of the increased risk, burden, and updated treatment strategies for TD in older populations. With the aging population increasing and antipsychotic prescriptions continuing,3 it is more important than ever to recognize and address TD effectively. Prevalence estimates vary, but findings from studies in routine clinical care environments suggest TD is underrecognized and undertreated.4



Case Vignette

“Mrs Jones,” a 78-year-old nursing home resident with dementia-related behavioral symptoms, had been receiving low-dose risperidone 1 mg for over a year. Over the past few months, caregivers noticed repetitive lip smacking and tongue movements interfering with her eating and social engagement. An Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) assessment confirmed moderate TD. A review of her medications and initiation of a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor significantly improved her symptoms and quality of life. Mrs Jones’ case highlights the importance of timely recognition and treatment of TD to preserve independence and dignity in LTC residents.

Understanding TD in Older Adults

TD results from chronic exposure to DRBAs.2 Although the risk exists for all age groups, older adults are particularly vulnerable ( Table 1 ).5,6 Age-related changes in drug metabolism, increased pharmacodynamic sensitivity, and cumulative medication exposure contribute to this susceptibility. Additionally, older adults often have comorbid conditions requiring polypharmacy, further compounding their risk.7 Although second-generation antipsychotics carry a lower risk for TD than first-generation agents, they are not without risk, particularly in long-term use.8

The pathophysiology of TD is not fully understood, but the most widely accepted hypothesis involves dopaminergic hypersensitivity resulting from prolonged dopamine D2 receptor blockade.2 This neuroadaptation disrupts the balance of motor control in the basal ganglia, resulting in involuntary movements. Importantly, the development of TD does not always correlate with high doses or long durations of DRBA exposure; older adults may develop TD after just a few weeks of low-dose therapy.9 Common symptoms of TD can be found in Table 2 .

Recognition and Diagnosis

Timely identification of TD is critical to prevent progression and optimize treatment outcomes.5 However, TD can be mistaken for other DRBA-induced movement disorders such as dystonia, akathisia, and drug-induced parkinsonism (DIP).10 Each condition has distinct onset and features:

TD develops after months or years of DRBA use. Movements are involuntary and repetitive, often choreiform or athetoid.

develops after months or years of DRBA use. Movements are involuntary and repetitive, often choreiform or athetoid. Dystonia has acute onset. Sustained muscle contractions cause twisting or abnormal postures.

has acute onset. Sustained muscle contractions cause twisting or abnormal postures. Akathisia involves restlessness, pacing, and inability to sit still. It typically occurs within the first few weeks of antipsychotic initiation.

involves restlessness, pacing, and inability to sit still. It typically occurs within the first few weeks of antipsychotic initiation. DIP involves rigidity, bradykinesia, and tremors. It is often mistaken for Parkinson disease and appears within weeks of DRBA exposure.

The gold standard for TD screening in clinical practice is the AIMS.5,10 The Minimum Data Set guidelines mandate baseline and quarterly AIMS assessments for residents on antipsychotics in LTC settings.7 However, these assessments should continue for 6 to 8 weeks after antipsychotic discontinuation to identify delayed symptom emergence.2 AIMS is a 12-item scale evaluating movements in multiple body regions and includes questions about patient awareness and dental status. All LTC staff, including nurses and aides, should be trained to observe subtle abnormal movements and report them promptly for further evaluation

Impact on Older Adults

The consequences of TD are particularly significant for older adults, as the disorder affects not only physical function but also emotional and psychosocial well-being.11 In LTC environments, residents with TD often become socially withdrawn due to embarrassment over their involuntary movements. This isolation can worsen underlying psychiatric symptoms, contribute to depression, and reduce engagement in therapeutic and recreational activities.11,12 Findings from clinical studies have identified correlations between symptom severity, psychiatric comorbidities, and quality of life.13