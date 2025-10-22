Rights and Risks in Geriatric Capacity Assessment

SPECIAL REPORT: GERIATRIC PSYCHIATRY PART 2

Questions regarding an individual’s capacity to make decisions are frequently raised in geriatric psychiatry.1 One moment, it is a hospital consult to assess whether a patient can refuse treatment. Next, it is a concerned family member asking whether their father still understands his finances, or a nursing home requesting guidance about a resident’s ability to consent to an intimate relationship. General psychiatrists may be asked to provide contemporaneous evaluations, whereas forensic psychiatrists may be called upon for retrospective reviews, especially in contested estates ( Figure 1 ).2 With more families contesting wills, psychiatrists are increasingly being queried about testamentary capacity, the legal standard to make or change a valid will. Capacity evaluations can have effects that ripple across legal rights, family dynamics, housing, autonomy, and the very fabric of a person’s independence.1,3

When we get it wrong, the consequences are serious.3 At its most extreme, a finding of incapacity can lead to guardianship, stripping an older adult of fundamental rights such as the ability to make medical decisions, manage finances, choose where to live, or marry. Once imposed, it can be very difficult to reverse, requiring formal legal proceedings and substantial evidence of restored capacity.4

Although health care consent remains the most common referral, psychiatrists increasingly weigh in on financial decisions, living arrangements, voting, driving, and personal relations.5 The guiding principle is to support autonomy whenever safely possible.5 That means understanding the specific decision, identifying risks, and exploring accommodations that may allow the person to retain control.

Capacity is not an all-or-nothing concept. It is task-specific, time-sensitive, and affected by internal and external factors.6 A person with moderate dementia might choose lunch independently but have trouble with medical or financial complexity. Factors such as depression, grief, misinformation, and coercion can cloud judgment. Psychiatrists must prepare to navigate these complexities in both clinical and legal settings. A structured, compassionate approach helps clinicians protect patients without overreaching.1,5

The 4 Abilities Framework

The widely used Appelbaum and Grisso framework identifies 4 domains of decision-making capacity: understanding, appreciation, reasoning, and expressing a choice ( Table ).6 A patient should be able to describe their condition (understanding), explain how it affects them personally (appreciation), weigh options (reasoning), and clearly communicate a decision (choice).

Capacity is not about making the right choice. A person may make a decision that others consider unwise, unfair, or emotionally charged, even if they demonstrate these 4 abilities. Clinicians should resist the urge to substitute their values for the patient’s. As long as the decision is made with adequate understanding, reasoning, and communication, it deserves respect, even if it makes others uncomfortable.

Clinicians can use teach-back methods with clear, supportive language to improve the quality of capacity assessments in clinical settings.7 Teach-back checks a patient’s understanding by asking them to explain information in their own words, helping clinicians confirm comprehension and clarify misunderstandings in real time. For example: “What did the doctor say about your heart?” or “What happens if you choose not to have the procedure?” These help elicit understanding and reveal where the process may break down.

Capacity and Influence

Not all decisions require the same level of decisional sophistication.2,6 A simple choice, like refusing a snack, requires minimal reasoning. However, refusing life-sustaining care or signing over property requires stronger reasoning. This is the essence of the “sliding scale concept”: the greater the risk and complexity of the decision, the higher the threshold of decisional capacity required.2,6