The Harvest
Key Takeaways
- The poem uses agricultural metaphors to depict the surgical process, emphasizing the precision and care involved in organ transplantation.
- Vivid imagery highlights the transformation of organs and the emotional toll on the surgeon, reflecting the human aspect of medical practice.
He stands like a farmer with hired hands
ready to begin the reaping:
two blue eyes and a heart,
the smooth liver shining like a prize
on a butcher’s tray, dirt brown kidneys
that turn blood into gold; limbs for grafting,
Winesap to Smokehouse, Red Roman to Empire.
They toil in a sterile field, pack produce on ice
fast as death’s freedom allows.
When they’ve tilled the grit worth saving,
he savors the moment like the last warm breeze
of summer, pulls out the irrigation,
piles tools for cleaning,
chatter rising like October crows,
a carcass emptied of all desire.
He notices the ache in his legs,
hot breath behind the mask, and he rests
a gloved hand on someone’s shoulder
just long enough to stop his shaking.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
