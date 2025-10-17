Publication|Articles|October 17, 2025

Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 42, Issue 10

Can the Initial Antipsychotic Influence Years of Weight Gain?

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Initial antipsychotic choice significantly influences weight gain over five years, with aripiprazole, quetiapine, olanzapine, and risperidone linked to increased weight.
  • Real-world data suggest a complex relationship between antipsychotic prescribing and cardiometabolic outcomes, differing from controlled trial findings.
SHOW MORE

A recent study reveals that the choice of initial antipsychotic significantly impacts long-term weight gain, highlighting the complexity of treatment outcomes.

The first antipsychotic that is selected for a patient could influence the weight gained in subsequent years, according to investigators analyzing real-world data in a retrospective cohort study.1

At some variance with meta-analyses that have ranked antipsychotics by weight gain reported in controlled trials, this analysis found that patients receiving either aripiprazole, quetiapine, olanzapine, or risperidone in the first year of treatment are most likely to have experienced weight gain in 5 years from a normal body mass index (BMI) at baseline. No significant weight gain from the normal baseline was found in that period after initial prescriptions of perphenazine, fluphenazine, or amisulpride.

“The implication of this longitudinal population study is that, while we know that in randomized controlled trials there is a clear hierarchy in relation to weight gain, in a real-world evaluation, the association between prescribing choice and cardiometabolic outcomes is determined by multiple other factors and is more complex,” Adrian Heald, DM, of the School of Medicine and Manchester Academic Health Sciences Center at Manchester University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues said.

The investigators previously reported on weight change over a 20-year period following diagnosis and treatment of serious mental illness. In the present study, they revisited that data, seeking to link the initial antipsychotic with weight gained over 5 years. However, they did not present data on either duration or dose of the initial agents or on the regimens in the intervening years, which could limit the comparative analysis. Regarding duration of use for the initial antipsychotic, the investigators only offered, “We have analyzed in detail the duration of antipsychotic prescribing in the first year after diagnosis/first prescription and have been able to describe the first antipsychotic agent prescribed.”

As for the absence of data on dosing, Heald et al acknowledge it is a limitation of the study but suggest that their findings remain relevant given the number of individuals they followed over that time. They also argue, “We did not include antipsychotic dose in the analysis as there is little evidence of a dose effect on weight change at clinically therapeutic doses.”

Their cohort comprised 17,570 adults treated with an antipsychotic for schizophrenia, schizotypal disorders, and delusional disorders during the period between 1998 and 2023. Data were extracted from the Greater Manchester Care Record database, an integrated regional database across primary, secondary, and mental health care.

The investigators applied both univariate and multivariate regression analyses to identify factors that might influence weight trajectory between BMI at baseline and 5-year follow-up. Six antipsychotics were omitted from the analysis due to low rates of prescription. The initially prescribed antipsychotic agents in the study period were olanzapine (54%), risperidone (12%), quetiapine (10%), aripiprazole (6%), amisulpride (4%), haloperidol (4%), chlorpromazine (2%), and other antipsychotics (8%).

In addition to the association with particular agents, weight gain in 5 years was also related to polypharmacy during the first year. Notably, weight gain was greater in women than in men and in younger patients than in older patients. Additionally, a greater percentage increase in BMI occurred in those who had obesity at baseline.

Aripiprazole was among the agents implicated in greater weight gain from normal baseline BMI, which was unexpected, as meta-analyses of clinical trials have demonstrated it to be relatively weight neutral. Heald et al suggested several possible contributing factors, although these do not necessarily comport with the reported change from normal BMI. “If aripiprazole is used as first line, it may be targeted toward people who are already overweight or obese, who already have a predisposition to weight gain; ie, the choice of aripiprazole may be based on the physical health profile of the individual,” investigators said.

“Some 75% of aripiprazole prescriptions were coprescribed or following other agents, which may account for the strong association with weight gain seen here,” Heald et al suggested. “Aripiprazole may be used as an augmentation agent in cases of treatment resistance, [and] aripiprazole may be added to combat weight gain when this has already occurred with a view to facilitating some weight reduction.”

The investigators concluded that, in addition to differences between agents in relation to the weight gain measured at 5 years, the interaction between drugs and disposition to weight gain is complex. They recommend regular physical health checks for all individuals prescribed antipsychotics, “with consideration of change in medication if the medication is thought to be a contributory factor to weight gain.”

Dr Bender reports on medical innovations and advances in practice and edits presentations for news and professional education publications. He previously taught and mentored pharmacy and medical students, and he provided and managed pharmacy care and drug information services.

Reference

1. Heald A, Tilston G, Warner-Levy JJ, et al. Impact of early antipsychotic prescription choice on weight gain in the first 5 years of psychotic illness: a retrospective cohort study. Neurol Ther. 2025;14(4):1657-1670.

Articles in this issue

1 day ago

Dr Max Fink, Farewell and Thank You

2 days ago

The Use of Aripiprazole for Bipolar Disorder

3 days ago

Exploring CBT Approaches for Chronic Insomnia in Adults: A Systematic Review and Network Meta-Analysis

4 days ago

The Harvest

7 days ago

Recognizing the Neuropsychiatric Symptoms of Huntington Disease

8 days ago

On Mentoring

9 days ago

The Big Medical Family: Exploring Psycho-Oncology

10 days ago

Preliminary Report on Dangers of AI Chatbots

11 days ago

The Importance of Guidelines

11 days ago

Closing the Gap in Schizophrenia Care: Insights From the INTEGRATE Guidelines

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment
Multimedia

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment

Ilan Melnick, MD; Alejandro Alva, MD; Linda Trinh, DNP, PMHNP, FNP, MPH

View more
PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us