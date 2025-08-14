Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times

Vol 42, Issue 8
Volume

The Cellist

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD

Key Takeaways

  • The poem captures a reflective moment post-Verdi's Requiem, emphasizing the enduring bond of a couple known to the narrator.
  • Vivid imagery of the woman's mottled legs and the husband's care in administering insulin underscores vulnerability and love.
SHOW MORE

"Tonight their eyes meet with the spirit of sacred music..."

cellist

Alenavlad/AdobeStock

after hearing Messa da Requiem,
by Giuseppe Verdi at Tanglewood

When Verdi’s Requiem ends

we gather our empty bottles

and unfinished loaves to carry them

back to our dew-covered car.

That’s when I see a couple

I consulted with fifteen years ago,

stopped for a rest on the long walk

through the parking lot. I notice

her legs, mottled blue and streaked

with bright slashes of red,

as if an angry sunset

had been grafted to her calves.

And I remember her husband

filling her syringe with insulin,

his beard faded now to white.

Tonight their eyes meet

with the spirit of sacred music,

her body held between his legs

like a cello, one hand stroking her neck,

his arm curled around her waist.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
cellist
The Cellist
agitated child
A Pediatric Agitation Management Guide: “You Need to Calm Down”
GLP-1
Incretins: History, Physiology, and Pharmacology
psychopharmacology
Recent Updates in Psychopharmacology: Insights in Schizophrenia, ADHD, and Treatment-Resistant Depression
pills
Levels, Labs, and Lessons
diversity
The Sum of Us

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
irises flowers
bombed city
climate change
Related Content
intern
August 14th 2025

The Hotseat...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
August 14th 2025

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
self compassion
August 14th 2025

Ode to Self-Compassion

Frank A. Clark, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
August 14th 2025

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
An Ageless Dream
August 14th 2025

An Ageless Dream

Frank A. Clark, MD
car accident
August 14th 2025

You could have killed me today

Jaslyn Kindel, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.