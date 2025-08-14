The Cellist

Publication
Article
Psychiatric Times
Author(s):
"Tonight their eyes meet with the spirit of sacred music..."
after hearing Messa da Requiem,
by Giuseppe Verdi at Tanglewood
When Verdi’s Requiem ends
we gather our empty bottles
and unfinished loaves to carry them
back to our dew-covered car.
That’s when I see a couple
I consulted with fifteen years ago,
stopped for a rest on the long walk
through the parking lot. I notice
her legs, mottled blue and streaked
with bright slashes of red,
as if an angry sunset
had been grafted to her calves.
And I remember her husband
filling her syringe with insulin,
his beard faded now to white.
Tonight their eyes meet
with the spirit of sacred music,
her body held between his legs
like a cello, one hand stroking her neck,
his arm curled around her waist.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.