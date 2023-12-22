"...my eyes searching for the one skater in every crowd who glides graceful as a god, like my father years ago in his black leather racing skates..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "The One." This poem was recently featured in the December 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.