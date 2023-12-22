Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "The One." This poem was recently featured in the December 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.