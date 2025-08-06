Publication

Key Takeaways

  • By 2060, 32% of Americans are projected to be of a race other than White, highlighting the need for culturally appropriate care.
  • Psychiatric Times is committed to enhancing patient outcomes by championing diverse perspectives in mental health care.
We want to emphasize the importance of diversity in mental health care, offering resources to enhance culturally informed practices for all clinicians.

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

“We are greater than, and greater for, the sum of us.”—Heather McGhee, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together1

By 2060, 1 in 3 Americans—or 32% of the population—is projected to be a race other than White.2 As we know, the ever-increasingly diverse population requires diverse treatments and informed, culturally appropriate care.

As the Voice of Psychiatry, Psychiatric Times is committed to championing diverse perspectives in order to improve patient outcomes for all. For 40 years now, we have supported mental health clinicians, and in turn your patients, of all cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, specialties, and so on. This effort is crucial, now more than ever.

In the pages of this issue, and on PsychiatricTimes.com, you can find articles and clinical pearls on issues in addressing diversity as part of this month’s Special Report. We hope to create a space for everyone to share their best practices, new ideas, and clinical experiences, and to provide you with the tools you need to care for every patient you encounter. Hopefully, the sum of us, and our ideas, will pave the way for a brighter future for all.

If you would like to contribute an article, start a video series, or participate in a Q&A, our virtual doors are always open. Email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

References

1. McGhee H. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together. One World; 2021.

2. Vespa J, Medina L, Armstrong DM. Demographic turning points for the United States: population projections for 2020 to 2060. US Census. March 2018. Updated 2020. Accessed July 8, 2025. https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2020/demo/p25-1144.pdf

