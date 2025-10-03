Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Those Are Not My Grades," by Linda Bamber. Bamber is an English professor at Tufts University, and her poems, stories, essays and reviews have appeared in numerous publications including The Harvard Review, Ploughshares, Agni, The Kenyon Review, The Nation, The New York Times, and the Red Letter Poem series, where Berlin discovered her poem.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.