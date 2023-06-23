Tragedy Times Two

A psychiatrist reflects on the 2 recent tragedies at sea...

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Although they were 2 very different types of sea excursions, with 2 very different goals and types of passengers, they both resulted in a tragic loss of life.

The five explorers

Sights on colossal liner

Ruined by collapse

Flashbacks for Titanic souls

Oceanic abyss weeps

A dream filled vessel

Freedom halted by carnage

Mourning is buoyant

All life is worth rescuing

Currency irrelevant

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

