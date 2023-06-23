Tragedy Times Two

A psychiatrist reflects on the 2 recent tragedies at sea...
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Although they were 2 very different types of sea excursions, with 2 very different goals and types of passengers, they both resulted in a tragic loss of life.
The five explorers
Sights on colossal liner
Ruined by collapse
Flashbacks for Titanic souls
Oceanic abyss weeps
A dream filled vessel
Freedom halted by carnage
Mourning is buoyant
All life is worth rescuing
Currency irrelevant
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.