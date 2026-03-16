Brain Trust: Treating Bipolar Disorder, Early Intervention, and the Role of Lithium With Robert M. Post, MD

Goldberg and Post discussed duration of untreated illness as a prognostic factor analogous to other areas of medicine, observing that delayed initiation of effective therapy diminished treatment responsiveness. Post cited emerging data suggesting that lithium was most effective when introduced after a first episode, potentially preserving cognitive function and preventing neuroprogression.2 He reiterated that lithium’s benefits extended beyond mood stabilization, describing it as neuroprotective and potentially disease modifying. As Post explained, “the earlier you use it, the better it is, and that it avoids neurological and bone abnormalities and disease progression.”

Post expressed concern that lithium remained markedly underused, with far more patients receiving antidepressants despite bipolar diagnoses.3,4 He attributed this pattern to overemphasis on lithium’s adverse effects and underrecognition of its broader benefits, including antisuicidal effects, neurogenesis, preservation of hippocampal volume, reduced all-cause mortality, and possible protection against bone fractures. Both experts suggested that delayed lithium initiation may create a self-fulfilling prophecy in which diminished responsiveness reinforces hesitancy to prescribe it. The discussion called for earlier, evidence-based intervention to improve long-term outcomes in bipolar disorder.

Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of psychiatry at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY and the immediate-past president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Dr Post is an expert in bipolar disorder, founder of the Bipolar Collaborative Network, and professor of psychiatry at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

References

1. Post RM, Grunze H. The challenges of children with bipolar disorder . Medicina (Kaunas). 2021;57(6):601.

2. Berk M, Daglas R, Dandash O, et al. Quetiapine v. lithium in the maintenance phase following a first episode of mania: randomized controlled trial . Br J Psychiatry J Mental Sci. 2017;210(6):413-421.

3. Hidalgo-Mazzei D, Mantingh T, Pérez de Mendiola X, et al. Clinicians’ preferences and attitudes towards the use of lithium in the maintenance treatment of bipolar disorders around the world: a survey from the ISBD Lithium task force . Int J Bipolar Disord. 2023;11(1):20.