Blog

Article

Turtle

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

Key Takeaways

  • Kay Ryan's poetry is noted for its brevity and rhythmic complexity, earning her the Pulitzer Prize in 2010.
  • Ryan served as U.S. Poet Laureate, promoting community colleges, and has been a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets since 2006.
SHOW MORE

"Who would be a turtle who could help it?"

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Kay Ryan's poem, "Turtle."

Born in California in 1945 and acknowledged as one of the most original voices in contemporary poetry, Ryan is the author of numerous books including The Best of It: New and Selected Poems, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 2010. Ryan’s tightly compressed, rhythmically dense poems are often compared to the poems of Emily Dickinson. Ryan was appointed as the Poet Laureate of the United States in 2008, held the position for 2 terms, and used the appointment to champion community colleges. She has served as a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets since 2006.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
2 True Stories
December 4th 2024

2 True Stories

Liz Irvin
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
pancakes
November 22nd 2024

Mrs. Butterworth, Uncle Ben & Aunt Jemima

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
nursing home
November 15th 2024

"Nursing Home Doctors"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
nursing home
November 13th 2024

Nursing Home Doctors

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.