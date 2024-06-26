Vacation State of Mind: What Are the Benefits?

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

I am on vacation and my wife and I are looking forward to some changes to our state of mind, as recommended in this rerun video from a year ago, June 28, 2023. As I mentioned on the video last week, this 2024 summer is liable to be a more challenging summer, with predictions of more record temperatures, already occurring before the official beginning of the summer and the likelihood of increased political convention conflict and protests.



Perhaps just in time, I heard of the new concept and recommendations for therapeutic vacations, which I will discuss more in an upcoming column. The intent here is planning a vacation that you hope will do something to improve your personal development, sort of the opposite of an escapist vacation, though nothing is wrong with some escapism. Of course, that therapeutic outcome could also happen by chance rather than planning. I will let you know if that works for us upon our return. Like any vacation, it can be time away or a staycation.



Regardless, try to stay cool, both weather-wise and personal-wise.



