Week in Review: October 20-24

Key Takeaways

  • Semaglutide shows cognitive benefits in psychiatric patients, surpassing other antidiabetic treatments or no treatment, based on a study of 63,000 patients.
  • Understanding RCTs is crucial, with key elements including blinding, valid randomization, and large sample sizes to ensure study legitimacy.
This week's research on semaglutide, tips on study trial analysis, and issues in older adult psychiatry.

Study Finds Semaglutide Is Associated With Improved Cognitive Function in Individuals With Psychiatric Disorders

A new study found that semaglutide is associated with improvement in memory and overall cognitive function, compared with other antidiabetic medications or no antidiabetic treatment. The study analyzed data from nearly 63,000 patients and compared cognitive function between groups receiving semaglutide, other antidiabetics, or no medications, using the Mental State Examination. Read the news here.

What We Seem To Have Forgotten: Health and Disease in the Modern World

Jeffrey DeSarbo, MD, reflected on the progress of modern medical treatments and social mistrust of these developments. He emphasized that the work of modern medicine has become invisible as life expectancies grow longer due to treatments like vaccinations. See the full discussion here.

How To Analyze a Randomized Controlled Trial

Understanding randomized controlled trials is key to determining the legitimacy of studies. RCTs are strong when they include blinding, valid randomization, large sample sizes, and lower patient dropout rates. Read the full commentary here.

Insomnia in Older Adults: A Holistic Approach

Insomnia in older adults can be related to changes in sleep architecture and circadian rhythms, along with comorbidities and changing medication regimens. Insomnia later in life has been linked to accelerated aging and a variety of medical conditions. See more here.

Tardive Dyskinesia in Older Adults: Identification and Management in Long Term Care Settings

Tardive dyskinesia can arise from extended use of dopamine-blocking medications, and older adults are especially susceptible because of aging and polypharmacy. Diagnosis and early treatment of tardive dyskinesia are essential to delaying progression, and VMAT2 inhibitors can be considered as treatment options. Read the full article here.

