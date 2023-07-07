“What a Dying Woman Saw”

"She was clear-eyed and dying when I knew her, soft breaths feathering from her chest like distant smoke..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, “What a Dying Woman Saw.” This poem is featured in the July 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times.


What a Dying Woman Saw

She was clear-eyed and dying

when I knew her, soft breaths feathering

from her chest like distant smoke,

face bleached white as burnt out sky.

Propped in a chair, oxygen prongs pulled

to her neck, she commanded like a queen

for morphine, lobster, a second phone,

her mind still ruling an 80 pound body.

She allowed me to sit at the foot

of her bed like a commoner, let me ask

the details of lineage and disease,

revealed the smothering-fear in her dream.

And on the last morning, when I’d suctioned

dark secretions, she wheezed,

You’re a poet, aren’t you?

That was before I thought to write

more than a patient’s history in a chart,

before I knew what lets us breathe easier,

before their stories engraved me like stone.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Ode to the 4th

July 4th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Unbecoming

June 30th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Mourning

June 29th 2023

Border Boy

June 23rd 2023

