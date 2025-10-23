When Symptoms Are Not Necessarily Signs of Illness: Rethinking Synchronicity in Psychiatry

In psychotherapy: discussing coincidences can reassure patients these experiences are common; strengthen alliance; enhance spirituality and gratitude; and increase awareness of subjective-contextual links.

When Reports of Synchronicity Are Not Signs of Psychosis

A normally functioning person may feel deeply perplexed by frequent, intense coincidences, as in Case 1 and 2.

Case 1: When Coincidences Become Guides

“Janet,” a middle-school teacher, traveled over 1000 miles seeking help after experiencing significant coincidences as often as 5 times a week. Some were lighthearted, others opened unexpected opportunities, and some were so uncanny they left her questioning her sanity and beliefs. Over 3 90-minute sessions, she processed dozens of events. She began to see them not as evidence of illness but as prompts to trust her inner compass. Back home, she felt more confident, open, and willing to follow these “compels,” seeing them as “teachers nudging [her] to grow.”6

Case 2: Finding Purpose as a “Coincidence Seeker”

“April,” a 40-year-old woman from a rural community presented with anxiety over “weird things happening.” She documented patterns—names, dates, objects—such as a TV listing showing her late father’s name beside his birthday. Her history included bipolar II disorder with intermittent hypomania. She interpreted coincidences as symbolic reassurance about her deceased father and her corneal transplant donors, whose birthdates she tattooed on her arms. While her search drained her clinician, introducing the term “synchronicity” framed her experiences without judgment, allowing engagement. She accepted her role as a “coincidence seeker,” finding purpose and stability.7

There are several important issues here. Gregory Bateson reminded us, “the major problems in the world are the result of the difference between how nature works and the way people think.”8 This often applies to people with difficulties. Misdirected attention is a common underlying problem that leads to distress, leaving many feeling a mismatch between their own emotions and cognitions and the world around them. Synchronicities can sometimes help them see themselves and their struggles from a new perspective.

Mental illnesses are not merely mechanical malfunctions of discrete circuits or modules. As McGilchrist notes, brains and minds are conscious, adaptive, interconnected systems, and any illness is a change in a person’s way of being in the world, not a thing located only in the brain.9

The natural sciences collect observations, categorize them, and build testable hypotheses. We have spent decades collecting examples of meaningful coincidences and invited critiques from mathematicians to neuroscientists. Some invoke the “law of large numbers,” cognitive theories of “filling in,” or label them magical thinking. Yes, cognitive and perceptual distortions in psychotic or manic illness can lead to connections others do not see, producing overvalued ideas or ideas of reference. This is where clinical skill is essential.

Reducing such experience to statistics and ignoring its psychological depth misses the point. If a coincidence is meaningful to a person, it should not be dismissed—it is therapeutic material. And if these phenomena are as common as research suggests, what does that mean about the world we inhabit? As Woollacott and colleagues ask, what kind of universe holds space for synchronicity?10

Guidelines for Clinicians

In psychiatry, symptoms are patient-reported subjective experiences (eg, “I feel the universe is speaking to me”), while signs are clinician-observed phenomena (eg, disorganized speech, impaired reality testing).1 A patient describing many synchronicities is reporting a symptom, but that does not make it a sign of pathology. These may reflect normal symbolic or spiritual processes, especially during grief or transition.

Clinicians can differentiate by assessing overall functioning, flexibility of interpretation, and whether the experiences foster curiosity and growth or paranoia and impairment. When coincidences inspire insight and coherence, they are often signs of adaptation rather than illness.

(Refer to the Figure for a stepwise evaluation guide.)

For many, synchronistic phenomena hint at a larger, intelligent, interconnected reality, appearing when ego quiets and need is great. Access to clinicians familiar with synchronicity remains limited, and bringing this topic into mainstream psychiatric dialogue can expand the pool of knowledgeable help. For those wishing to understand the potentially new science of meaningful coincidence, my book Meaningful Coincidences: How and Why Synchronicity and Serendipity Happen may be of use.11

Concluding Thoughts

Psychiatry thrives when we balance science with art. Meaningful coincidences remind us that not all unusual perceptions signal illness; many reflect the mind’s effort to connect and heal. By differentiating pathology from purpose, clinicians can help patients find coherence, preserving the soul of psychiatry. In my opinion, synchronicity awareness and use can help alter the suicidal trajectory of humanity.

Acknowledgement

Much gratitude to Richard G. Petty, MD, for directing me towards additional literature and help with conceptual clarification.

Dr Beitman established the research evidence for the relationship between unexplained chest pain and panic disorder. He has received 2 national psychiatric awards for his psychotherapy training program, “Learning Psychotherapy,” is founder of The Coincidence Project, author of 3 books on synchronicity, podcast host of Connecting with Coincidence, and a blogger for Psychology Today also titled “Connecting with Coincidence.”

