"...when skilled hands and callused fingertips pick sweet equations where practice becomes song."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "A Psychiatrist’s Guitar," which was recently featured in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.