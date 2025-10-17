Accessory to War
"...and my brother sprawled on the carpet singing me to sleep, the song our grandmother sang to our mother under the olive trees in the mist of her stories..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Kim Stafford's poem "
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.