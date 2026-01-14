News|Slideshows|January 14, 2026

APSARD 2026: 5 Presentations to Look Out For

A look at upcoming presentations at APSARD 2026, January 15-18.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more