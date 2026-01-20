Investigating and Addressing Comorbid ADHD and Stuttering at APSARD

There is a need for greater clinical attention to be paid at the intersection of stuttering and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Gerald A. Maguire, MD , told Psychiatric Times at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference . The comorbidity remains underrecognized and thus not sufficiently addressed, despite growing evidence and real-world consequences for patients, added Maguire, founder and president of the Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS) and director of residency training and chair of psychiatry at College Medical Center in Long Beach, California.

Maguire heralded the APSARD Annual Conference as an important opportunity both to learn and to educate colleagues. “I’m really excited for me to learn as a clinician and as a researcher,” he said, “because stuttering and ADHD often coexist.”

Although stuttering is recognized in the DSM-5, it has historically received limited attention in medical training. “Talking to some of my great colleagues here, they'd say, well, we don't treat stuttering, but wait, we label it. Yeah, let's focus on this.”

Maguire is building bridges for clinicians and patients alike. “It makes sense that we should work together, bring this together, and improve the lives of people who stutter, especially those at this conference, focusing on those with coexisting ADHD and stuttering,” he has told colleagues. “Getting great minds together will improve the lives of the millions of people who stutter.”