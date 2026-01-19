News|Videos|January 19, 2026

New ADHD Medications Discussed at APSARD 2026

Tim Wilens, MD, discussed mechanism of action and efficacy of new medications at APSARD Conference.

It is an exciting time for new treatment approaches for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), particularly those addressing comorbid symptoms and executive dysfunction, Timothy Wilens, MD, told Psychiatric Times during the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference.

“We have new medication therapies that are being developed,” said Wilens, chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Among the developments drawing attention were data from an ongoing naturalistic trial of viloxazine (Qelbree), an extended-release agent being studied in real-world clinical settings, which he believes will be most useful for the everyday clinician. “They’re treating people openly in real clinics, including comorbid with anxiety, depression,” Wilens said. He added multiple posters at the conference demonstrated improvement in depression and anxiety.

Sleep outcomes also emerged as an unexpected signal. “Something that was a red herring that I don’t think people would have thought about is [data] also show that individuals had improvement in sleep,1 particularly those people who started with sleep difficulties with that combination with treatment,” he said.

Wilens noted growing clinician interest in agents with broader neurotransmitter activity. “Most people are interested in medicines like viloxazine XR because it has this combined neurotransmitter type of medicine,” he said. “It’s dopamine, norepinephrine, it’s got serotonergic agonistic impact.” Because of this profile, he noted the medication has potential for impacting depression and anxiety, emphasizing that “treating comorbidities in ADHD is an interesting and very concerning issue for clinicians.”

Another agent discussed at the APSARD conference was centanafadine, an investigational, nonstimulant agent not yet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, Wilens reported. Phase 3 data show that centanafadine,2 particularly the higher dose, improved ADHD in children and adolescents, he added.

He noted centanafadine is considered a “triamine reuptake inhibitor,” which appears to distinguish it clinically. “It affects dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin,” Wilens said. Early analyses suggest benefits beyond core ADHD symptoms. “They’re finding statistically and clinically significant improvements in cognitive executive functioning, as well as the dysregulation component of executive functioning.”

Longer-term data are also emerging. “They’re doing a 3-year study in 600 individuals,” Wilens said, noting that early follow-up shows continued efficacy, with effectiveness continued through 1 year. He added that adverse events were tolerable, with a relatively low dropout rate of about 6%“and no new adverse events.

Although approval is still pending, Wilens said, “It’s probably the next one down the line to have in terms of therapeutic options for ADHD.”

For more conference coverage, including additional insights from Tim Wilens, MD, visit: psychiatrictimes.com/conferences/apsard

References

1. Lin M. Viloxazine ER in adults with ADHD and depression and/or anxiety symptoms: impact on sleep. Poster presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference; January 15-18, 2026; San Diego, CA.

2. Wilens T. Long-term safety and efficacy of centanafadine in children and adolescents with ADHD: results from a phase 3 open-label extension study. Poster presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference; January 15-18, 2026; San Diego, CA.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more