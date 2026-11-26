Beyond Movement Severity: Assessing the Functional Impact of Tardive Dyskinesia
Learn more about how patients report TD affects daily functioning.
Morgan Bron, PharmD, and Dawn Vanderhoef, PhD, PMHNP, reported findings from an online survey of patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD) and caregivers responding on behalf of patients, designed to examine how TD affected work, school, and productivity.¹ Respondents were relatively newly diagnosed and had to be working, volunteering, attending school, or actively seeking work. Patients with TD who meet these criteria are difficult to recruit, as many have care partners or are not currently working.
Underlying psychiatric diagnoses were self-reported: 58 patients had schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorders, and 36 had bipolar disorders or major depressive disorder, with some patients having more than 1 diagnosis. Results reflect the overall cohort only, because the data were not stratified by underlying diagnosis; those analyses are planned. According to Vanderhoef, outcomes in the overall cohort appeared similar across TD symptom severity, consistent with earlier KINECT-PRO findings of substantial impact regardless of underlying psychiatric diagnosis or symptom severity.²
Work and productivity are seldom considered in patients with psychotic spectrum disorders, Vanderhoef said, which made the 58 patients in this group of particular interest.
Clinicians should evaluate the effect of the movements on function, not only their frequency and amplitude. Asking whether patients socialize less because of embarrassment and self-consciousness is one approach. “From previous work that we have done, we understand that if you ask a patient, do the tardive movements bother you? Oftentimes patients say no,” Vanderhoef said. Asking instead what patients no longer do that they did before TD yields different responses.
Survey respondents missed work or school and reported lower productivity at both. Work and school may not be traditional in this population. “Let’s also keep in mind that individuals may be going to a psychosocial rehab program or be part of a peer support program, that’s what they may consider as work or school,” Vanderhoef said. Understanding each patient’s history and goals, and what work and school productivity means to them, is crucial.
Dr Bron is senior director of health economics and outcomes research at Neurocrine Biosciences.
Dr Vanderhoef is senior director of Medical Affairs, Medical Strategy at Neurocrine Biosciences.
References
1. Neurocrine Biosciences announces new survey results showing significant burden of tardive dyskinesia on employment. Press release. May 4, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
2. Jain R, Ayyagari R, Goldschmidt D, et al. Impact of tardive dyskinesia on physical, psychological, social, and professional domains of patient lives: a survey of patients in the United States. J Clin Psychiatry. 2023;84(3):22m14694.