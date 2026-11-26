Morgan Bron, PharmD, and Dawn Vanderhoef, PhD, PMHNP, reported findings from an online survey of patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD) and caregivers responding on behalf of patients, designed to examine how TD affected work, school, and productivity.¹ Respondents were relatively newly diagnosed and had to be working, volunteering, attending school, or actively seeking work. Patients with TD who meet these criteria are difficult to recruit, as many have care partners or are not currently working.

Underlying psychiatric diagnoses were self-reported: 58 patients had schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorders, and 36 had bipolar disorders or major depressive disorder, with some patients having more than 1 diagnosis. Results reflect the overall cohort only, because the data were not stratified by underlying diagnosis; those analyses are planned. According to Vanderhoef, outcomes in the overall cohort appeared similar across TD symptom severity, consistent with earlier KINECT-PRO findings of substantial impact regardless of underlying psychiatric diagnosis or symptom severity.²

Work and productivity are seldom considered in patients with psychotic spectrum disorders, Vanderhoef said, which made the 58 patients in this group of particular interest.