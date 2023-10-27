Evening Hawk

Blog
Article

"His wing Scythes down another day, his motion Is that of the honed steel-edge, we hear The crashless fall of stalks of Time."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Robert Penn Warren's poem "Evening Hawk."

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content

Sleight of Hand

October 23rd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

I Sit and Sew

October 13th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Sleight of Hand"

October 6th 2023

We Lived Happily During the War

September 29th 2023

Sleight of Hand

October 23rd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

I Sit and Sew

October 13th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Sleight of Hand"

October 6th 2023

We Lived Happily During the War

September 29th 2023

Sleight of Hand

October 23rd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

I Sit and Sew

October 13th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Sleight of Hand"

October 6th 2023

We Lived Happily During the War

September 29th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.