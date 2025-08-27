Honeycrisp Apples

cf999/Adobe Stock

A psychiatrist reflects on the recent Minneapolis Catholic school shooting.



Sweet young souls

began the day in mass

praying for sustenance and

singing in unison, so that their peace could sprout and their dreams could thrive, during this season of feeling alive.

Their cores had ripened,

with a readiness to sow seeds

of clarity, compassion, and confidence,

whose crispness was a delight

for gardeners(teachers) who

would aid in their becoming and their belonging.



And then……



Evil shattered the glass of their holy space,

replacing yellow red sweetness with sourness

dappled with shards, infected with the pests

of division and discord.



Now….



The pews of safety mourn the beings devoted

to tasting divine harmony and savoring holy splendor.

Now….



The primary protectors grieve the shiny souls

that once blushed like the skin of their life giving pomes, praying for a renewed season

of growth and change.

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.