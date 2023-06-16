Letter to AI

"But you who know all will never comprehend our resentment of perfection, the flawlessness you take for granted..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Jack Stewart's "Letter to AI." Stewart's poetry book, No Reason, can be found here.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

On the Hospital Bed

June 9th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Our Medical Marriage"

June 2nd 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Remembering a Musical Legend

May 30th 2023

Hospital Food

May 25th 2023

