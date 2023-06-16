"But you who know all will never comprehend our resentment of perfection, the flawlessness you take for granted..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Jack Stewart's "Letter to AI." Stewart's poetry book, No Reason, can be found here.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.