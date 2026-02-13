Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem “ Snow ” by George Bilgere.

Bilgere is an American poet and Distinguished Professor of English at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. Bilgere gained national prominence in 2002 when US Poet Laureate Billy Collins selected his collection The Good Kiss for the University of Akron Poetry Award. His work, described by Collins as "a welcome breath of fresh, American air," frequently appears on public radio programs like The Writer's Almanac and A Prairie Home Companion. Bilgere is known for writing in a contemporary, accessible style, often focusing on everyday life.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.