What a Psychiatrist Remembers...

"I remember perfumes and anxious sweat, who preferred the big leather chair and who liked to hide in the sofa’s corner."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "What a Psychiatris Remembers," which was recently featured in the February 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times™.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

A Quiet Life

February 24th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"What a Psychiatrist Remembers"

February 15th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

A Sobering Truth

February 8th 2023

"Anatomy Lab"

February 3rd 2023

