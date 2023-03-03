What a Psychiatrist Remembers...

"I remember perfumes and anxious sweat, who preferred the big leather chair and who liked to hide in the sofa’s corner."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "What a Psychiatris Remembers," which was recently featured in the February 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times™.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.