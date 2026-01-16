Youth ADHD Treatment Barriers and Outcomes: Insights from APSARD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

The opening session for APSARD 2026 highlighted common barriers to treatment for adolescent attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and differing life outcomes for those diagnosed in youth. Maggie Sibley, PhD, explained common struggles in ADHD treatment for children and parents, along with data on futures of children with ADHD. We’ve summarized essential data from Sibley’s presentation below.

References

1. Sibley MH, Link K, Antunez GT, et al. Engagement barriers to behavior therapy for adolescent ADHD . J Clin Child Adol Psych. 2023;52(6):834-849

2. Kuriyan AB, Pelham WE Jr, Molina BS, et al. Young adult educational and vocational outcomes of children diagnosed with ADHD . J Abnorm Child Psychol. 2013;41(1):27-41.