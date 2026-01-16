Youth ADHD Treatment Barriers and Outcomes: Insights from APSARD
Key Takeaways
- Dr. Maggie Sibley highlighted common barriers in ADHD treatment for adolescents and their parents, emphasizing the need for effective engagement strategies in behavior therapy.
- Data presented showed significant differences in educational, vocational, and financial outcomes for individuals diagnosed with ADHD in childhood.
Explore key insights on ADHD treatment barriers and the long-term outcomes for adolescents diagnosed with the disorder.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
The opening session for APSARD 2026 highlighted common barriers to treatment for adolescent attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and differing life outcomes for those diagnosed in youth. Maggie Sibley, PhD, explained common struggles in ADHD treatment for children and parents, along with data on futures of children with ADHD. We’ve summarized essential data from Sibley’s presentation below.
