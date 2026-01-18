APSARD 2026: Emerging Data Challenge Long-Held Concerns About ADHD Treatment

Emerging data presented at the meeting can make a meaningful shift and impact on patient outcomes, Wilens said. “The data shows there may be some negligible risks of using medications during pregnancy and immediately postpartum in terms of the impact on babies,” he explained. In contrast, “the risks of not treating ADHD and functional impairments and difficulties you have far exceed any of the more theoretical risks of what medication may do.”

This evolving evidence base has led to more nuanced clinical approaches, including dose adjustments rather than discontinuation. “If people are on stimulants, maybe reduce the dose a little bit, but definitely treat people,” Wilens said. He also noted that during breastfeeding, “you can continue the medications, both stimulants and non-stimulants,” which in turn can contribute to better treatment and better outcomes.

Wilens also addressed growing concerns around telehealth diagnosis and stimulant prescribing. He discussed recently published data examining outcomes among patients treated exclusively via telehealth. The findings showed that telehealth prescribing “was no different in terms of outcomes for substance use disorders or what we call in-class stimulant use disorders.” Addressing the age old question of “Do stimulants increase risk for methamphetamine and cocaine?”, Wilen said a 2-year electronic health record study involving 7500 individuals demonstrated the answer is no.

A symposium featuring the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) provided additional regulatory context.2 Wilens noted that the agency’s concerns center on public health and prescribing patterns that fall outside established guidelines. He expressed optimism that continued collaboration could align perspectives. “Our hope is that DEA and organizations like APSARD and American Academy of Child Psychiatry…can start working together to help clinicians understand what best practices are,” he said.

References

1. Baker A, Bang-Madsen K. Plenary: ADHD and Pregnancy. Presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference ; January 15-18, 2026; San Diego, CA.