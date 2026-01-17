Issues and Considerations for ADHD Treatment in Pregnancy and Beyond

Central to Baker’s message was a shift in clinical decision-making. “We really need to move the clinical conversation away from a notion of there are risks versus no risks in terms of treatment decision-making, and more toward risk-risk analysis,” she said. That analysis should balance “risks of medication exposure, which are largely reassuring, versus known risks of under-treating or not treating ADHD in this population.”

Comorbidity emerged as a major clinical concern. “Women rarely have just one silo of ADHD symptoms and nothing else,” Baker explained, noting that “comorbidity with mood vulnerability and anxiety disorders is, I would say, the rule, not the exception.” She cautioned that the postpartum period carries “significant risk for roughening of those comorbid mood and anxiety vulnerabilities,” driven by “a pretty significant hormonal transition” alongside sleep disruption and increased executive functioning demands.

As such, clinicians should rethink how they frame treatment decisions for reproductive-age women. Baker emphasized the importance of planning ahead.

“This is a clinical population of great importance in terms of the future well-being of patients and families, and also one that is quite high risk,” Baker said. “And so to plan thoughtfully and intentionally for pregnancy and the postpartum, really leveraging non-pharmacologic therapies alongside of the pharmacotherapies—if there’s moderate to severe ADHD—is really a winning approach to excellent care of our patients,” she said.

On medication use, Baker offered a foundational guidance. “If ADHD pharmacotherapy is required for daily functioning of an individual, it is appropriate to consider and continue in pregnancy,” she said, stressing that these discussions are best held “well in advance of pregnancy.” In addition, Baker advocated for a collaborative communication process, and suggested involving pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and psychotherapists.

She encouraged clinicians to establish baselines and take a holistic view, highlighting psychotherapies, good coaching, mindfulness-based interventions.

