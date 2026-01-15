News|Videos|January 15, 2026

Genetic Testing Could Be Helpful in Pediatric ADHD

Poster presented at the APSARD Annual Conference demonstrates the importance of genetic testing in ADHD.

New data presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference challenge the long-standing view of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as an exclusively polygenic condition and suggest that a meaningful subset of children with ADHD may benefit from clinical genetic testing.

Ryan Doan, PhD, FACMG, principal investigator of the Doan Lab, Harvard University, and assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, presented findings from an ongoing study examining the genetic architecture of pediatric ADHD in families recruited through the hospital’s Developmental Medicine Center. The cohort focused on children with early-onset ADHD who did not have autism, a population often excluded from genetic testing pathways.1

“One of the questions we've been trying to address is what is how are these disorders different from one another?” Doan told Psychiatric Times.

“Many people have thought that ADHD is entirely polygenic,” he said. “In that case, on the clinical side, most kids with ADHD don’t get genetic testing such as exome or genome sequencing.”

However, when the research team applied exome and genome sequencing to this cohort, the results were striking. “We see about maybe 20% of our kids actually have an identifiable genetic diagnosis that can account for their ADHD presentation,” Doan reported, calling the finding “quite surprising.” He noted that this diagnostic yield is comparable to rates observed in autism.

In an additional 30% of families without a clearly pathogenic variant, the investigators identified strong candidate missense variants, often in genes already associated with autism or intellectual disability. According to Doan, these findings point to a broader phenotypic spectrum. “The same genes that cause autism are causing intellectual disability as well as now ADHD, but there are different types of variants,” he said.

One notable pattern was the enrichment of variants in chromatin methylation–related genes—pathways well established in autism research but not traditionally emphasized in ADHD. Functional studies suggest that missense variants behave differently from loss-of-function variants, both molecularly and clinically. “Our missense variants are very different from loss of function variants, both molecularly and phenotypically in the family,” Doan said.

These findings have potential implications for clinical practice. Current American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics2 guidelines recommend exome-first testing for children with autism, but ADHD has not been included in similar recommendations. Doan argued that may need to change. “I think we’re pretty much should be there now for ADHD,” he said, adding that even children with ADHD without autism or other comorbidities should be considered for testing.

While many families will still receive negative results, Doan emphasized the value of actionable answers. “I think 10% to 20% of those kids are going to get an answer,” he said. “And I think that’s a substantial benefit to those families.”

Reference

1. Zimon M, Doan R, Arnett A. Family-based genomic analysis identifies clinically relevant rare variants in pediatric ADHD. Poster presented at the APSARD 2026 Annual Conference; January 15-18, 2026; San Diego, CA.

2. Richards S, Aziz N, Bale S, et al. Standards and guidelines for the interpretation of sequence variants: a joint consensus recommendation of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics and the Association for Molecular Pathology. Genet Med. 2015 May;17(5):405-424.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more