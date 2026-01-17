News|Articles|January 17, 2026

Online ADHD Assessment Validated in New Study Data at APSARD

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • The online ADHD assessment agreed with clinician assessments in 78% of cases, with a 95% confidence interval of 73.2%-82.2%.
  • The study involved 345 adults, mostly female, with the most common ADHD presentations being combined and inattentive types.
SHOW MORE

A groundbreaking online ADHD assessment shows 78% agreement with clinician evaluations, enhancing access to mental health care for adults.

A new online assessment for ADHD was shown to agree with clinician assessment in 78% of cases and was the first study to validate an online ADHD assessment with the current standard of care with real-world patients. Poster information on this new digital assessment was presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Diseases, in San Diego, California, January 15-18, 2026.

The presentation compared the accuracy of an online assessment of ADHD for adults with a clinical interview, among a real-world population of adults looking for online ADHD assessment. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional evaluation of agreement on ADHD diagnosis between clinical interviews with licensed behavioral health providers and online ADHD assessment.2 Patients completed the clinical interview and the online assessment 1 to 4 weeks after. Cases where the clinical interview and online assessment disagreed were evaluated and reviewed by a licensed clinician.

Participants were 345 adults seeking online ADHD assessment, with the overall group being 80.9% female and average 35 years of age. Twenty-five participants were identified as ADHD-negative and 325 Most common presentations of ADHD in participants were the combined and inattentive types. Between clinical interview ADHD-positive and ADHD-negative groups, presence of comorbidities did not differ significantly. Of all participants, 60% had any comorbidity, with mood and anxiety disorders being most common. Individuals with a history of ADHD or severe psychiatric conditions were excluded.

Between clinical interview and online assessment, 78% of ADHD diagnostic results were agreed upon (95% confidence interval: 73.2%-82.2%). In cases of disagreement between the assessments, over 80% had ADHD-positive results based on interview and ADHD-inconclusive results based on online assessment. The false positive rate was 12% for online assessment and 56% for clinical interview; the false negative rate was 59% for online and 40% for clinical interview. No specific subtype of ADHD was consistently misclassified more than others by the online assessment. Both inattentive and combined ADHD types were the most common presentation in cases of agreement and disagreement between clinician and online assessment. Symptom ratings were recorded higher among ADHD-positive participants who engaged in the clinical interview compared with the online assessment, based on the Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (P < 0.0001).

Investigators noted that the results are not generalizable to broader clinical settings, due to the high prevalence of ADHD-positive results in the sample. However, they highlighted that the results help characterize the population of adults looking to obtain online mental health care and can be used to refine online mental health assessments. Information from studies like these may also demonstrate the use of online ADHD assessments in improving access to mental health services.

References

1. Herman BK, Faraone SV, Cutler AJ, et al. Validity of an online assessment of ADHD among a real-world sample of adults seeking web-based mental health care. Poster presented at: American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Diseases; January 15-18, 2025; San Diego, California. Accessed January 15, 2026.

2. Herman BK, Faraone SV, Cutler AJ, et al. Validity of an online assessment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder among a real-world sample of adults seeking web-based mental health care. J Clin Psychiatry. 2025;86(3):25m15846.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more