Online ADHD Assessment Validated in New Study Data at APSARD

A new online assessment for ADHD was shown to agree with clinician assessment in 78% of cases and was the first study to validate an online ADHD assessment with the current standard of care with real-world patients. Poster information on this new digital assessment was presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Diseases, in San Diego, California, January 15-18, 2026.

The presentation compared the accuracy of an online assessment of ADHD for adults with a clinical interview, among a real-world population of adults looking for online ADHD assessment. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional evaluation of agreement on ADHD diagnosis between clinical interviews with licensed behavioral health providers and online ADHD assessment.2 Patients completed the clinical interview and the online assessment 1 to 4 weeks after. Cases where the clinical interview and online assessment disagreed were evaluated and reviewed by a licensed clinician.

Participants were 345 adults seeking online ADHD assessment, with the overall group being 80.9% female and average 35 years of age. Twenty-five participants were identified as ADHD-negative and 325 Most common presentations of ADHD in participants were the combined and inattentive types. Between clinical interview ADHD-positive and ADHD-negative groups, presence of comorbidities did not differ significantly. Of all participants, 60% had any comorbidity, with mood and anxiety disorders being most common. Individuals with a history of ADHD or severe psychiatric conditions were excluded.

Between clinical interview and online assessment, 78% of ADHD diagnostic results were agreed upon (95% confidence interval: 73.2%-82.2%). In cases of disagreement between the assessments, over 80% had ADHD-positive results based on interview and ADHD-inconclusive results based on online assessment. The false positive rate was 12% for online assessment and 56% for clinical interview; the false negative rate was 59% for online and 40% for clinical interview. No specific subtype of ADHD was consistently misclassified more than others by the online assessment. Both inattentive and combined ADHD types were the most common presentation in cases of agreement and disagreement between clinician and online assessment. Symptom ratings were recorded higher among ADHD-positive participants who engaged in the clinical interview compared with the online assessment, based on the Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (P < 0.0001).

Investigators noted that the results are not generalizable to broader clinical settings, due to the high prevalence of ADHD-positive results in the sample. However, they highlighted that the results help characterize the population of adults looking to obtain online mental health care and can be used to refine online mental health assessments. Information from studies like these may also demonstrate the use of online ADHD assessments in improving access to mental health services.

