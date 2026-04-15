Optimizing Narcolepsy Treatment Through Polypharmacy

The expert panel outlines concrete clinical scenarios where polypharmacy is appropriate, including when a single wake-promoting agent provides insufficient alertness, when separate medications are needed to address distinct symptoms such as sleepiness and cataplexy simultaneously, and when dose escalation of one agent is limited by side effects requiring the addition of a second.

A central theme of the discussion is the distinction between improvement and normalization. The expert panel observes that narcolepsy patients, having never experienced true wakefulness, often lack the frame of reference needed to recognize when treatment falls short. Patients who report feeling better on monotherapy may still be functioning well below normal, and clinicians who accept that report at face value may be stopping short of optimal care. The expert panel recommends asking patients and their families whether there are activities, relationships, or responsibilities they are still avoiding or missing due to narcolepsy, framing this as a more meaningful measure of treatment success than scale scores or symptom reduction alone.

In the last episode, 'Multidisciplinary Approaches to Long-Term Narcolepsy Care', panelists will continue their discussion on narcolepsy and highlight the challenges of delivering coordinated care across specialties, the critical roles of psychosocial support and mental health management in sustaining long-term treatment success, and the importance of open communication between providers and patients in preventing treatment fatigue and optimizing outcomes.