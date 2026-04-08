Evaluating Pitolisant and Other Pharmacologic Treatment Options for Narcolepsy

The pharmacologic landscape is then surveyed in detail. The expert panel describes several categories of available agents, beginning with traditional stimulants including dextroamphetamine and methylphenidate, which remain clinically relevant for many patients. Wake-promoting agents such as modafinil and armodafinil are highlighted as significant advances in treating excessive daytime sleepiness through dopaminergic mechanisms. The oxybate class receives particular attention as the first FDA-approved treatment for cataplexy, with the expert panel noting several available formulations including traditional sodium oxybate, a low-sodium version, and an extended-release once-nightly preparation. Pitolisant, the only non-controlled substance with FDA approval for narcolepsy, is also discussed.

The expert panel provides a detailed explanation of pitolisant's mechanism of action as a selective histamine H3 receptor antagonist and inverse agonist. By blocking presynaptic H3 autoreceptors, pitolisant increases histamine production and release, augmenting an alerting neurotransmitter system that operates in close proximity to orexin neurons in the hypothalamus. The expert panel notes that centrally acting antihistamines may blunt pitolisant's effectiveness and should be considered when managing patients on this agent.

In the next episode, 'Narcolepsy Treatment Considerations in Pediatric Patients', panelists will continue their discussion on narcolepsy and highlight the FDA-approved medication options for children, key differences in efficacy and safety profiles across treatment classes, and practical guidance on managing side effects and cardiovascular considerations in pediatric patients.