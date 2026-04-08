Narcolepsy Treatment Considerations in Pediatric Patients

Stimulants are described as an effective and accessible first-line option for promoting wakefulness in children, though the expert panel cautions that side effects including mood changes, appetite suppression, and a blunting of personality can be significant concerns in younger patients. Pitolisant is highlighted as a favorable non-stimulant alternative with a manageable side effect profile, though the expert panel flags the need to screen for QTc prolongation and potential drug interactions before initiating therapy.

The oxybate class is described as particularly transformative in pediatric patients, not only addressing excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy but also improving the quality of nighttime sleep in a way that other agents do not. The expert panel notes that unlike daytime medications, oxybates taken at bedtime can result in patients waking feeling genuinely rested, a meaningful distinction for this population.

The episode closes with a practical overview of cardiovascular considerations across all treatment options, with the expert panel identifying QTc prolongation as the primary concern with pitolisant, and tachycardia or palpitations as occasional issues with stimulants, while noting that modafinil, armodafinil, and solriamfetol carry relatively low cardiovascular risk.

The next episode in this series, 'Assessing DEA Scheduling and Emerging Therapies in Narcolepsy,' features the panelists advancing their conversation on narcolepsy and focusing on the practical implications of DEA scheduling on prescribing decisions and the promising pipeline of orexin receptor agonists that may soon offer a more targeted and mechanistically precise approach to treating the condition.