In the final episode, 'Multidisciplinary Approaches to Long-Term Narcolepsy Care,' the panelists explore the multidisciplinary challenges inherent in managing narcolepsy over the long term, opening with a candid discussion of how fragmented healthcare systems and limited communication infrastructure make true care coordination difficult. In practice, the burden of bridging different care teams often falls on the patient, with the expert panel encouraging patients to keep all providers informed of treatment changes to avoid conflicting approaches.

The expert panel identifies treatment fatigue and a desire for medication independence as recurring themes in long-term patients. When patients attempt to reduce or discontinue medications, they typically experience a rapid return of symptoms that reinforces the necessity of ongoing treatment. The expert panel frames these moments not as failures but as opportunities to introduce more robust psychosocial support, including chronic disease management strategies and behavioral coping skills. Importantly, the expert panel notes that behavioral interventions tend to be most effective once sleep-wake stability has been achieved through medical treatment, as attempting them during periods of significant instability rarely produces meaningful results.

Mental health emerges as a thread running throughout the episode, with the expert panel noting that unaddressed anxiety and depression frequently undermine treatment adherence and overall outcomes. The expert panel emphasizes the importance of actively monitoring psychological wellbeing as an integral component of narcolepsy care rather than treating it as a separate concern.

The episode concludes on an optimistic note, with the expert panel pointing to an expanding treatment landscape and growing clinical understanding of narcolepsy as reasons for confidence that patient outcomes will continue to improve with thoughtful, individualized, and well-coordinated care.

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